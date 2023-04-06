LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Photography Club, a special interest group of the Lewisburg Arts Council, will be hosting a photography exhibition during the 2023 Celebration of the Arts.
The exhibition will be held April 29 through May 12 at the Community Partnerships Office at 328 Market St., Lewisburg. Local photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to enter the judged exhibition now through April 21. The exhibition is open to anyone within 30 miles of Lewisburg.
The exhibition will have three age groups: Adult (18 and older), Young Adults (13 – 17), and Children (12 and younger). The adult age group will be further divided into the following categories: Macro, Black and White, Artistic, Traditional, and Lifestyle. Each photographer may submit up to three photographs.
A panel of three experienced photographers will judge the work. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, and first and second place in each age group and category. Ribbons will be awarded to Judges’ Choice, Peoples’ Choice, and third place in all categories.
An exhibition reception and awards program is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with light snacks and beverages.
