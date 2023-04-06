LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Photography Club, a special interest group of the Lewisburg Arts Council, will be hosting a photography exhibition during the 2023 Celebration of the Arts.

The exhibition will be held April 29 through May 12 at the Community Partnerships Office at 328 Market St., Lewisburg. Local photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to enter the judged exhibition now through April 21. The exhibition is open to anyone within 30 miles of Lewisburg.

