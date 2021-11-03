LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of December classes.
The following will be held:
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Senior Strong: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at The Miller Center. The topic wi ll be • Strengthen Your Mind with the Library."
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at The Miller Center. For children age 11 and up.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
