State Police at Milton
DUIWATSONTOWN — A 39-year-old Watsontown man was charged after being stopped while driving a 2005 Chrysler. Troopers said he was under the influence of marijuana.
The incident occurred at 8:27 p.m. June 16 at Main Street and Pear Alley, Watsontown.
One-vehicle crashDELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:46 p.m. June 18 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 1, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Cadillac XTS driven by David Salvaggio, 44, of Tampa, Fla., hit a piece of tire rim in the roadway, causing the vehicle to loose fluids and become disabled.
One-vehicle crashUNION TOWNSHIP — One injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 1:58 p.m. June 17 along Park Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Darlene Thibodeau, 66, of Selinsgrove, traveled off the roadway and struck a curb.
Thibodeau was not injured. A passenger, Tammy Boop, 51, of Selinsgrove, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of unknown injuries. Troopers cited Thibodeau with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Simple assaultKELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a simple assault. A 43-year-old Lewisburg woman was taken into custody in an incident in which a 21-year-old Lewisburg woman was the alleged victim.
The incident occurred at 1:22 p.m. June 17 in Kelly Township, Union County. No further details were released.
StalkingWEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Corey Hollenbach is accused by troopers of using a GPS device to track an individual who held a PFA against him, troopers said.
The alleged incident occurred between May 28 and June 14 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
HarassmentVALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 47-year-old Danville woman threatened to punch a 48-year-old Danville man in the face.
The incident occurred at 5:23 p.m. June 17 along Church Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Drug possessionDELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Watsontown man was taken into custody after troopers said he was found in possession of drugs.
The incident occurred at 5:19 p.m. June 16 along Fisher Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union CountyDivorces granted• Justin I. Gehrer, Summer R. Gehrer, 17 years
• Mark Cresswell, Jennifer Cresswell, 10 years
• Lindsey Biddle-Miller, Bradley Miller, 10 years
Marriage licenses• Katelyn Jane Ericson, 22, Mifflinburg; Matthew B. Wells, 31, Mifflinburg
• Cameron Jo Buoy, 25, Lewisburg; Daniel Steven Hayes, 27, Lewisburg
• Joshua Allen Klose, 35, Mifflinburg; Nicole Sawyer Gessner, 35, Mifflinburg
• Mark Herbert Kulbis, 30, New Columbia; Melissa Sara Bolger, 28, Quakertown
• Allen Jeffrey Drake, 25, Colchester, Vt.; Spencer Allen Healy, 27, Colchester, Vt.
• Xi Tian, 41, Lewisburg; Zachary Louis Scherr, 36, Lewisburg
Deed transfers• Michael A. Klingler, Sandra L. Klingler to Andrea J. Klingler, Terri L. Bitting, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Patricia M. Jenkins estate, Pamela J. Contri executor to Pamela J. Contri, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Vera L. Kreisher estate, Gary Kreisher executor, Gary Kreisher, Elaine Lloyd, Michael E. Kreisher, Pamela Mitchell, Phil Kreisher, Chad Kreisher to Kapp Rentals LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $118,000.
• Adamo Realty Family Limited Partnership, Dominic T. Adamo partner, Jenifer J. Adamo partner to Jennifer J. Adamo, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Richard L. Brant, Glora V. Brant to Nicole S. Bingaman, Keith A. Bingaman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
