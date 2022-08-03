DANVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, along Routes 54 and 642 in Valley Township, Montour County.
T2 Utility Engineers, will be drilling utility test holes along Route 642, between Kindt Road and Route 54. On Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16, the contractor will be drilling utility test holes along Route 54 between Red Roof Inn Road and Jerseytown Road.
