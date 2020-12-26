MIFFLINBURG — Jack E. McGregor brought a rich and colorful history along when he moved to Mifflinburg a few years ago.
McGregor, an attorney and former state senator, led the founding of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins. The NHL franchise was one of six new clubs which began play in 1967-68 season.
The effort to convince the league to grant the franchise began two years before the first puck was dropped. Pittsburgh was awarded the club in 1966, the year McGregor was elected to a second term in the state senate.
Turning the “original six” roster of teams into a modern major league involved competition far from the ice.
“I learned that the (NHL) had informally decided that two of the six new franchises would be in the east,” McGregor recalled. “Suggesting that Philadelphia was the lead prospect for one of the two.”
Minneapolis and St. Louis were the top candidates in the middle part of the United States, while Los Angeles and San Francisco were most likely to be added on the west coast.
McGregor said friends on the NHL Board of Governors informed him that Pittsburgh would need to beat out two others for the second pick in the east. Buffalo and Baltimore were also in the running, according to Bill Jennings, New York Rangers owner, and David Molson, owner of the Montreal Canadiens.
“That became my competition, Buffalo and Baltimore,” McGregor said. “I spent many months lobbying (and) put together a nice cross-section of the Pittsburgh power structure.”
McGregor helped get Art Rooney, Steelers founder, R.K. Mellon, John Heinz and others from the Pittsburgh “renaissance” period of the 1960s on board. He also called upon other owners of the original franchises in Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Detroit.
Rooney, McGregor said, was instrumental in getting half-brothers Bruce Norris, Chicago Black Hawks owner, and Jim Norris, Detroit Red Wings owner to support Pittsburgh over Baltimore. He said they did so out of respect for Rooney.
Pittsburgh had a minor league franchise, the Hornets of the American Hockey League (AHL), before the Penguins arrived. They played in the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, a full-size facility built in the 1950s, anticipating an expansion which never happened.
McGregor said the Hornets drew about 8,000 paid fans per game. For the NHL Penguins to break even, they would need to draw 12,000 or more per game.
“We figured we could add 4,000 with just the major league status of the NHL,” McGregor said. “But it was tough going for the first two or three years.”
A phone call from a fan during a front-office meeting at the arena illustrated how tough the early years were. McGregor said the Penguin's general manager took the call from a woman who asked if there was a game that night, followed by whether it was at home or away.
“What time did the game start?” was her next question. “When can you get here?” was the general manager's reply.
The Penguins were named via a “name the team” contest. McGregor said about 8,000 hard-core fans of the Hornets wanted the AHL name retained. But he saw the older name as perpetuating a minor league image.
“My then-wife came up with the name Penguins,” he recalled. “It is the same alliteration as the Pittsburgh Pirates. Penguins live on ice and play in the 'big igloo' which is what the arena was called.”
McGregor said they quickly embraced the name and word spread. Enough fans soon submitted Penguins for the team nickname that they could honestly say it was the winner.
McGregor owned part of the team through 1970 and had announced he would not run again for state senate when he sold his interest in the club. His law firm acquired a smaller firm in Washington D.C. and sent him to oversee the blending of the two.
The Penguins have been good to McGregor in the decades since. The four-time winners of the Stanley Cup invited McGregor to drop the ceremonial first puck for the team's 50th anniversary season.
McGregor hoped sports entertainment loved and needed by so many people would be back to normal once the effect of the COVID-19 vaccines take hold. He conceded it just isn't the same with recorded crowd noise.
“I think baseball will miss about half of its season next year,” McGregor mused. “But I think football, hockey and basketball will be back in full swing.”
McGregor, then a Republican, supported Gov. William Scranton for president in 1964. Scranton, encouraged by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, was in the running as the campaign of New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller fell apart. However, Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona would emerge as the Republican nominee.
McGregor quit the Republican party shortly after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. He was hopeful, but pessimistic, that moderate Republicans could make a comeback.
“I've been a registered Independent since mid-November 2016,” McGregor concluded. “I will remain so until the 'center right' element of the Republicans could assume control. But I am not at all confident that is going to happen.”
