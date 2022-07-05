NORTHUMBERLAND — Susquehanna Community Bank recently announced the addition of a new treasury management services manager at its Northumberland location. Marty Sinopoli joined the team in March .
Sinopoli, a graduate of the Luzern County Community College with an associates degree in social sciences, will focus her work in helping businesses clients improving processing business receivables, optimizing payment options, management use of funds all while mitigating risk and maintaining the visibility that they need to be successful.
Sinopoli is CEO of Marty Sinopoli ministries, on the board of directors for the Shepherds Table, and on the Shamokin Area Alumni Association.
She received the Brown Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Pride award in 2012 and the first National Bank Community Pride Award in 2019. Sinipoli lives in Shamokin, where she is married to her husband Gino and has two daughters, Gianna and Gabrielle .
