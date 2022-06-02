WILLIAMSPORT — Valerie A. Myers has been appointed dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Myers, who has served as assistant dean of nursing at Penn College since 2018, has worked as a nurse educator and administrator in higher education for 14 years. She begins her new duties on July 1, succeeding Sandra L. Richmond, who is returning to a teaching role with Penn College’s nursing faculty.
Myers has been employed by Penn College since 2007. Previously at the college, she was a member of the nursing faculty; clinical director of nursing; and director of nursing, bachelor’s degrees. She has also been an adjunct faculty member at American Public University and is employed by Ascend Learning as a virtual ATI/ATI capstone coach and NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) specialist.
Myers holds a Doctor of Education, higher education and adult learning concentration, and a Master of Science in Nursing, nursing education concentration, from Walden University, Minneapolis; and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Lycoming College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.