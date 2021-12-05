MONTANDON — During the holiday season the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) helps to bring “book-love” to the area’s youngest children through its Books for Babes project.
Children enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Snyder, Union, Columbia, Northumberland and Montour counties receive these books. The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit assisted by distributing books to the various classes.
In addition to funds raised by KSLA Susquehanna Valley, The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has provided a three-year grant to support the goal of a book in the hands each of these early literacy learners.
“The goal of our Books for Babes program is to instill a love of reading at an early age. Instilling a love of reading early gives a child a ‘head start’ on expanding their vocabulary and comprehension,” explained Ang Marcinek, KSLA Susquehanna Valley chairperson of the program. “Early reading helps children learn to make sense not only of the world around them, but also to expand their thinking skills.”
Each year a different book is given to the children.
“We have a wonderful book this year to give early intervention preschool-aged children across the Susquehanna Valley,” said Marcinek. “The book selected for this year is Daniel Plays in the Snow by Becky Friedman.”
This storybook based on a popular episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is inspired by the classic series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. This winter-themed storybook is perfect for helping little ones understand that playing in the snow is much more fun when you’re dressed for the weather.
With the pandemic, the annual project was once again accomplished with a twist to foster a “love of reading.” With holiday paper, scissors, and tape in hand, the Book Wrapping Party got underway in individual members’ homes. The elves at Stayman Apartments also wrapped 150 of the books as their October monthly activity. Volunteers collectively wrapped and labeled 900 books for the 2021 Books for Babes Project. The books underwent several quarantining phases as a safety precaution.
“Our organization continues to promote the joy of reading to children and their parents in our community. We are very proud of our Books for Babes program,” said Lisa Mertz, co-president of KSLA Susquehanna Valley. “What better Christmas present is there than a book!”
Co-President Janice Adair added, “There is simply no substitute for reading aloud to children. Children who have been read to, have access to books, and have meaningful conversations with adults are more successful in school.”
Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley is a local non-profit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development, and advocate literacy issues. Donations are being accepted for the Books for Babes project to help ensure it continues. Checks should be made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to: Mary Keiser, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.