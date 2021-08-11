LEWISBURG — Seven-digit real estate transactions were recently recorded with the Union County Register and Recorder.
They included a transfer of 68.4 acres from Proform Finishing Products LLC and National Gypsum Company to Gold Bond Building Products LLC. The address for the deed on file was 2586 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, a commercial property, bordered by a PPL Corp substation and private lands.
Though cash consideration was $1, the 1% real estate transfer tax of $65,839.52 transaction indicated the value of the property was $6,589,352. Excluding what the document called a “common value ratio factor,” the value of the property to the county was $4,335,100.
The National Gypsum Company markets building products under the Gold Bond name.
Transactions also included a $2.5-million transfer in late July of Hidden Valley Camping Resort LLC to Hidden Valley RV Park. The popular facility, long co-owned by George Rohling, is off of Route 192 in West Buffalo Township.
