UNION TOWNSHIP — State police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a series of thefts and criminal mischief in the area of Park Road, Union Township, Union County.
The alleged incidents took place between 1 p.m. Feb. 17 and 6:20 a.m. Feb. 28. Troopers are asking for any information related to any suspicious persons walking in the area or suspicious vehicles parked in the area of Park Road.
Damaged property included a political flag valued at $15. A political flag valued at $15 was stolen as well, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
