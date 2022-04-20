State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 10:58 a.m. April 13 along Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
While traveling through an intersection, troopers said a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Terri Manning, 51, of Selinsgrove, was struck by a 2008 Jeep Cherokee driven by Franklin Morrison, 75, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
Manning was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Troopers cited Morrison with stop and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:52 p.m. April 16 along Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mackenzie Bailor, 18, of Selinsgrove, lost control on a curve and struck a ditch.
Bailor and a 16-year-old passenger from Kreamer were belted and not injured. Troopers cited Bailor with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:09 p.m. April 18 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Aundrea Trautner, 38, of Hughesville lost control and flipped.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Scott Nace, 29, of Shamokin Dam was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:56 p.m. April 3 in the 2200 block of Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Nace was found to be under influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Brianne Folk, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said she was found unconscious while behind the wheel of a 2013 Ford Fiesta.
The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. March 13 at 95 Jefferson Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Bellefonte man punched and shoved a 40-year-old Shamokin woman, troopers reported.
The incident occurred between 8 p.m. March 21 and 11:07 p.m. April 2 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SHAMOKIN DAM — Hampton Inn and Brookside Ministries Church were victimized when troopers said someone racked up $3,129.48 in hotel bills after using the church account to stay at the hotel, while not authorized to do so.
The incident occurred between 8 a.m. Jan. 12 and 4:24 p.m. Jan. 31 at 3 Stetler Ave., Shamokin Dam.
Unauthorized use
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Gina Goode, 38, of Selinsgrove, reported the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Goode reported the incident at 10:30 p.m. March 31, along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers said Goode declined to press charges.
Harassment
FREEBURG — Troopers said a 13-year-old Freeburg girl was harassed via text messages received from a 15-year-old Selinsgrove girl and a 13-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
The incident was reported at 10:54 p.m. April 15 along East Front Street, Freeburg.
State Police at Montoursville Theft
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers are investigating a reported vehicle theft.
A 2006 Jeep was reportedly stolen from Christine Paterson, 37, of Bloomsburg. The incident was reported at 1:49 p.m. April 12 at 1328 Catherine St., Williamsport.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a 2014 Ford Econoline from Richard Cihanowyz, 65, of Muncy.
The theft was reported at 2:30 a.m. April 3 at 1825 John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a sandwich bag with three spent shell casings.
The bag was found at 7:14 p.m. April 4 along an embankment in the area of Washington Boulevard and River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg One-vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:21 p.m. April 10 along Black Branch Road, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2005 Mini Cooper driven by Chris Greenly went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment. He declined EMS treatment of suspected minor injuries and was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
