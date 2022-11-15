SUNBURY The Getting Ahead Foundation will be holding a graduation to celebrate the work that 14 students did over the past few months.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Catawissa United Methodist Church, on 319 Catawissa Ave, Sunbury.
The week following graduation, this group of graduates will embark with Members Choice Federal Credit Union for a five-session course on Financial Literacy 101.
The group will also meet weekly to learn about household finances, budgeting, balancing a checkbook, financial terminology, and credit score management.
