TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District on Thursday announced that it will shift to a hybrid instruction model beginning Monday, Dec. 7.
The district operated this week through a distance model after in-person instruction was halted due to cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Students will attend in-person classes two days a week based on last names with all students attending virtually on Mondays.
The move will allow the district to limit potential exposure and allow for extensive contact tracing, it was noted.
