Parade returns after 1-year absence

MILTON — Although several entrants have stepped away due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chair of the Milton Harvest Festival parade remains enthused about the strong lineup which will march Saturday along Front Street.
Ned Germini, parade chair, said excitement abounds for the parade after it was not able to be held one year ago due to the pandemic.
“I saw the (Saturday) weather, the weather looks good, 81 degrees,” Germini said.
He expressed some disappointment that several high-profile musical groups which had committed to taking part in this year’s parade had to back out due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Re-Creation will not be appearing in the parade, nor will the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps. Other bands which have bowed out include the Avalon String Band, Repasz Band and the Sunbury City Band.
Although those bands are unable to participate this year, Germini said the parade will still feature a strong musical lineup.
“Division one will have a Mummers (band), Milton high school band and Milton Area Community Band,” Germini said. “We go into division two, we have Good Paige, that’s new. Nittany Highland Pipe Band will finish off that division.”
Other musical groups scheduled to participate include the Warrior Run High School Marching Defenders, Philadelphia Pan Stars, Fralinger String Band, Woodland String Band and Fully Loaded.
The parade will feature four different divisions.
“Each division has about 16, 17, 19 registrations, from fire trucks to floats to bands,” Germini said. “We have a good lineup.”
Milton Savings Bank will serve as the grand marshal, with Charles “Cuff” Greiner serving as the saluting officer.
Although the initial planning started in the spring, Germini started working to secure parade entrants June 1.
“I was very, very concerned with getting money (to fund the bands and other parade expenses),” he said. “I was given a budget of $15,000 at a meeting on April 7.”
Germini set out to raise additional funds to support the parade.
“I made up my mind to fundraise through letter writing,” he said.
As a result, an additional $8,000 has thus far come in to support the parade.
Currently, Germini said about $13,000 of the $15,000 parade budget has been spent. Additional funds which have come in will carry over to support the 2022 festival.
In addition to appealing for funds, Germini also started seeking parade participants in early summer.
“I did letters inviting churches, children organizations to put in floats,” he said. “I sent out many letters... I sent out invitations to 28 fire companies to participate. To bands, there were 18 local bands in the area (I invited).”
Volunteers are needed to assist with lining up participants on Saturday. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Germini at 570-713-8047.
Sue Rearick, festival chair, expects the area featuring arts, crafts and food vendors which will be set up Saturday along Broadway and Bound Avenue to be filled with shoppers and vendors alike.
“Broadway will be pretty well packed (with vendors),” she said. “I have about 30 more spots to fill. (Additional vendors) which come in, I’m going to put them on Bound Avenue.”
Rearick said approximately 60 vendors were on hand for the first Saturday of the festival, this past week.
“The (Milton) fire department, they sold out,” she said. “They had French fries, fish, they sold out.”
Other vendors also reported a successful first weekend.
“Some other people said ‘this is a great day,’” Rearick said. “They said ‘wow, we didn’t think we were going to make out like this.’”
A block party and spaghetti eating contest, which was to have been held Wednesday evening, was postponed due to thunderstorms moving through the region. A post on the festival’s Facebook page indicated the event could be rescheduled for this weekend.
Festival activities continue with the Harvest Pops Concert, to be held at 7 tonight at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church on Lower Market Street.
In addition to the parade, Saturday’s schedule of events includes: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
