MIFFLINBURG — A tale as old as time is ready to hit the stage at the Mifflinburg Area High School.
The school’s Theatre Arts Program will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 tonight, Friday and Saturday in the auditorium.
Vocal Music Teacher and Drama Club Advisor Meghan Nardella said she is thrilled for audience members of all ages to see one of the most beloved Disney classics come to life.
“Our show is filled with everything that people love about theater — wonderful storytelling; incredible talent from the cast, crew, pit, and staff; and just a hint of Disney magic to tie it all together. I am particularly excited for the younger audiences that this show will bring into the MAHS Theatre Arts Department community for years to come,” said Nardella.
She also has a deep personal connectionwith the show.
“Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a critical reminder of my formative years as an artist,” she said. “When I was in kindergarten, in my hometown of Mechanicsburg, my mother took me to see this same show at what my future high school (Cumberland Valley) would be, and it was my first time ever seeing a musical. I immediately knew I wanted to sing like the amazingly talented high schoolers that I saw onstage, but I had no idea that my passion would grow to want to teach music at that time.”
Nardella noted that this is her first year of teaching, and directing a musical.
She said the cast has been having fun, especially during dress rehearsals.
“Some of the cast’s favorite memories are trying on and seeing costumes on their friends for the first time,” Nardella said. “I distinctly remember the excitement and pure joy on everyone’s face when we saw Kyra in the golden ball gown for the first time, among the other amazing costumes designed by Mrs. Kathleen Abram and Mrs. Jennifer Haines.”
Sophomore Kyra Zechman, who plays Belle, explained what she likes most about her charter.
“I think what the audience will like about my character is what she represents,” Zechman said. “Belle is a symbol of hope for everyone in the castle and someone they look up to. A challenging aspect of the character is that Belle is such a well-known character. It’s hard to make the character your own. It’s very easy to slip into the norms of the character and not make the character unique to you as the actor.”
Senior Matthew Blake, who plays the Beast, spoke about his portrayal of the classic Disney character.
“I think the audience will enjoy the Beast awkwardly attempting to be nice to Belle,” he said. “The biggest hurdle for my character development was just trying to fully understand his perspective. The Beast spends years of his life working for redemption, and with Belle coming along, he finally gets a chance to right his wrongs.”
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is being directed collaboratively by Nardella, Debra Rapson, Kaitlyn Carey, Kelly Kazibwe Zziwa and Michael Corman.
Music is being directed by Nardella and choreographed by Kazibwe Zziwa.
Costume design and creation being handled by Kathleen Abram and Jennifer Haines, with technical direction by Jonna Zimmerman and Kevin Zimmerman.
The rose artwork on the play’s promotion was created by Kaitlyn Carey, and promotional materials were designed by Nardella.
The cast includes: Kyra Zechman as Belle; Matthew Blake as Beast; Jacob Post as Maurice; Levi Heintzelman as Gaston; Charlie Wetzel as Lefou; Evan Stimmel as Lumiere; Logan Hackenberg as Cogsworth; Teeanna Fogle as Mrs. Potts; Sarah Criswell as Chip; Chloee Gemberling as Madame; Ally Shaffer as Babette; Ethan Allen as Monsieur D’Arque; Dyllon Shay as the Narrator; David Shoemaker as the Young Prince and Kyra Mattison as the Enchantress.
The following are members of Les Filles De La Ville: Marissa Allen, Cassie Ebersole, Natalie Harvey, Alyson Houseknecht, Adelaide Miller and Hope Swarey.
The following are members of the Beauty and the Beast Ensemble: Katie Sauers as the Shepherd; Summer Showers as Marie; James Mabus as the Tavern Master; Kira Kopfinger as the Laundry Lady; Dillon Walter-Ramer as the Baker; Emma Hyder as the Milkmaid; McKenna Walter as the Flower Seller; Reyna Kirick as the Sausage Curl Lady; Sarah Davis as the Candle Maker; Elizabeth Bierly as the Hat Seller; Clayton Plank as the Book Seller; Reese Conklin, Ajaxx Gearhart, and Ryan Sauers as the Cronies; Kisa Elliot, Kambria Kline, Molly Steele, Ava Stephens as the Villagers and Enchanted Objects.
The following are front of house/marketing: Elliot Miller, Kaleb Sauers.
The following are hair and makeup crew: Annika Klinefelter, Jocelynn Little, Zane Mitch, Rosalinda Susan.
The following are lighting crew: Lyn Bingaman, James Hamilton, Kassity Lamey, Emily Pfirman, Olivia Schenck, Rowan Shoemaker, Kaylee Swartzlander.
The following are sound crew: Jackson Beitz, Joseph Faust, Alexander Pirraglia, Hayden Reiff, Collin Tressler.
The following are stage crew and building crew: Morgan Traver, Chloe Albright, James Hamilton, Kadyn Long, Kirsten Kuhns, Kylie Mowery, Gareth Sanders.
