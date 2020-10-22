LEWISBURG — Villager Realty Inc. has announced the names of its realtors selected to be honored as Agents and Heroes of the third quarter.
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland office, while Ray Beachy was selected for this honor in the Lewisburg office. Trish Ruth was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Danville office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Villager Realty also honors agents who go the extra mile for their clients or co-workers, or who make a difference in their communities. Chosen as Hero of the Quarter in the Danville office was Frank Root. In the Lewisburg Office, Terry Conrad was chosen for the honor. The Northumberland office and Villager Realty chose to honor James Wells as the Villager Realty Hero of the Quarter.
