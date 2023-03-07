TURBOTVILLE — Each year, high school students from across the region — including in the Warrior Run School District — learn how nonprofit organizations operate. They take those lessons one step further, and award grants to organizations.
Nonprofits and school groups now have the chance to apply for funds through the Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program.
“We have up to $3,500 of funding that will be available to give away to organizations we deem most deserving,” said senior Holly Hollenbach, in a recent presentation to the Warrior Run school board.
In partnership with the Community Giving Foundation, the Youth in Philanthropy program is administered across 13 different schools, and is designed to give students the opportunity to learn about and participate in the grant making process.
“One thing that is unique is that students do no fundraising. The point of the program is to teach students about philanthropy,” said Eric Pangelinan, program officer at the Community Giving Foundation. “Rather than have to worry about the fundraising, they have the opportunity to conduct a needs assessment every year.”
Each fall, YIP students participate in a kickoff meeting that allows them the chance to learn about the needs in their community, and how they can meet those needs.
“At the end of the kickoff meeting in October, the kids design their needs assessment. They have until the end of January to conduct their needs assessment,” said Pangelinan.
At the Winter Regional Meeting, which took place on Feb. 2, Warrior Run students reviewed and evaluated last year’s grant process to determine how organizations used their money, and whether YIP would grant money to them for future projects. Students also shared how they conducted their needs assessment, based upon the guidelines of the program.
“We had focus groups with middle schoolers and high schoolers and some staff that came in,” said Helen Wertz, a Warrior Run freshman.
“That was a change in YIP this year,” said Kevin Myers, music teacher and YIP advisor at Warrior Run. “Last year, our students, the YIP students, did the identification. This year the program itself asked them to run those focus groups, so they met with random middle schoolers, high schoolers, and adults in the community, and asked them what they thought their biggest needs were.”
Based on their focus groups, the three biggest community needs that students identified included mental health, substance abuse, and more extracurricular or community activities.
“The next step for us is advertising to the community that the grant money is available,” Myers said. “It’s an application process that any nonprofit is able to apply to. On the students end, once we’ve received all the applications and requests, they will sit down with all of the applications. They’ll look at the total amount we have to give and what the requests are, and they’ll do a vetting process to figure out where they feel the money could best be spent to meet the identified needs.”
Both 501©3 nonprofits and school groups are eligible to apply for grants through the Community Giving Foundation website until March 16. In April, the Community Giving Foundation hosts an end-of-year ceremony, where YIP students award grants to their chosen recipients.
By the end of the school year, students have not only awarded funds to organizations in need; they’ve also learned the ins and outs of how to make an impact in their own communities.
“They get a full picture of what it’s like to be a grantmaker in the community,” said Pangelinan. “They come away with the knowledge that, ‘You don’t have to be wealthy to be philanthropic.’”
