Youth in Philanthropy

From left, Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy members include Helen Wertz, Holly Hollenbach, Katie Zaktansky and Madeline Stoudt.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — Each year, high school students from across the region — including in the Warrior Run School District — learn how nonprofit organizations operate. They take those lessons one step further, and award grants to organizations.

Nonprofits and school groups now have the chance to apply for funds through the Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.