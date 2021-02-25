LOGANTON — A Clinton County meat processing plant remained “temporarily” closed Tuesday amid a dispute with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Nicholas Meat of Loganton shut operations after the DEP ordered the meat processor to stop what it called “land application of food processing residual (FPR) to snow-covered fields.”
The potential for runoff was cited in a DEP statement, exacerbated by uncertain field conditions beneath snow and the likelihood of runoff due to melt.
Nicholas Meat held a video news conference Wednesday and noted it was unclear when operations would resume.
The company, a farmer and others urged the DEP to revoke their recent compliance order. FPR was described as an “incidental organic material generated by processing organic commodities” for human and animal consumption.
Dr. Robin Brandt, lead author of a Pennsylvania Food Processing Residual Management Manual said the recent compliance order was a change to established DEP policy. He said the company has applied FPR to snow-covered fields in compliance for more than a decade.
Brandt said technology used by Nicholas Meats has improved to where FPR material or manure can be injected into lands with minimal disturbance and odor. The improved practice came into use after the management manual was written.
“The alternative for Nicholas Meat, is to haul 150,000 gallons per day of FPR 50 miles or more to a waste-water treatment plant, perhaps,” Brandt said. “This kind of violates the basic premise we have in the FPR utilization disposal hierarchy which says we want waste stream segregation. We want to keep sanitary, municipal waste away from the cleanup water involved in the processing of food residuals.”
Justin Snook, a Loganton-area farmer, spoke in support of the company and noted they offered an alternative to daily shipping 600 to 800 animals to sale barns. Farmers could face depressed prices due to the shutdown and up to $100,000 per week would be lost to the local economy.
Brian Hiller, director of sustainability for Nicholas Meat said the decision to shut down was difficult for the company as well as its 350 employees, 150 contract workers and hundreds of farmers. He compared the compliance order to an aviation regulator shutting down an airport runway then claiming they did not shut down air travel.
Hiller noted recent approval of a sustainable resource facility which will also convert FPR into renewable energy. But he added that the advanced project was in serious risk due to the “arbitrary reversal.”
Meantime, the DEP statement stressed that the agency had not ordered the facility to shut down and that Nicholas Meat has had numerous options to manage its FPR. It noted options were outlined in the manual mentioned in the company’s news conference.
The company, the DEP maintained, has appealed the order until a hearing can be held. But their request was twice-denied by the Environmental Hearing Board.
The statement pointed out that Nicholas Meat had grown from 2013 when it processed 150 to 200 cattle and generated 40,000 gallons of residual waste daily to more than three times those amounts today. The DEP also cited snowpack and lack of a backup plan as parts of the issue.
The DEP acknowledged permits were issued for construction of a “waste digester” which the agency hoped would “provide a long-term sustainable solution.”
Company officials said no meetings with the DEP have been scheduled to date. They added that employees would be paid during the shutdown.
