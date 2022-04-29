DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — The property that was previously the site of the Watsontown United Methodist Church sold at auction Thursday evening, with a winning bid of $955,000.
The 39-acre property at 1315-1319 Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, was auctioned by Michael Roan, of Roan Real Estate, and bought by William Spencer Jr., owner of Spencer’s Chrome Truck Parts and Service and an elder of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Milton.
Spencer said he plans to sell some of the property, which includes a 17,178-square-foot church building and a four-bedroom home, and open a new church in the main building. He added that what exactly will be sold remains to be seen.
Pastor Roy Weeden, of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, accompanied Spencer, along with other associates, and said the purchase was a joint effort by members of the church family.
“Mr. Spencer managed the bid for us, and Bill is the one who technically will own this, and then we’ll work out whatever arrangements we need to in the future for the church and the ministry here,” Weeden said. “It was a simpler solution going that route than to try to, in a short window, get all our financial ducks in a row.”
“Everything will be in place...within a 30 day window or so, that needs to be done. From there we just got decisions we have to make as we work together with (Spencer), because he’s using his ability as a business man to help us, and now we’ve just got to make sure we can do everything that we need to do as a church.”
Weeden added that there was still planning and strategizing ahead, but the church wanted to be sure they would own the building before moving forward.
The property was put up for auction after the Watsontown United Methodist Church was unable to repay a bank loan last year and the property was requested to be transferred to the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Seven bidders were present at the auction, along with interested neighbors and community members curious to see who would soon own the building.
The auction started at 6 p.m. in the main church building and lasted no more than 10 minutes. including a short break between bidding sessions. Steve Letteer, of Letteer Brothers Auction Company, served as the auctioneer.
The minimum bid for the property, as assessed by Roan, was $750,000. With a 10% buyer’s premium on the $955,000 final bid, the total purchase price for the property came to $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.