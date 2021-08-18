STATE COLLEGE — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in State College are keeping a close eye on the remnants of tropical storm Fred.
“The remains of Fred will come close to the area,” Meteorologist David Martin said. “It may track south or west of the area... Right now, it looks like most areas will get some heavier rain (Wednesday). It’s a little bit too early to tell precisely how much.”
Initial projections are that 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall, Martin said.
“Right not it looks like if we get 1 to 3, in that range, it will result in some ponding of water on roads, poor drainage field flooding,” Martin said.
However, he said it’s possible that more than 3 inches could fall, depending on the path which the tropical storm remnants travel.
On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Northumberland, Union, Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder and surrounding counties.
The watch noted 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches.
Precipitation to date is on track with average years.
“It was dry earlier in the spring, in July,” Martin noted.
In Williamsport, he said 24.86 inches of precipitation have been recorded to date this year. Ironically, he noted the same amount of precipitation fell through this time last year.
The average amount of precipitation recorded to date in Williamsport is 26.67 inches, Martin said.
In Harrisburg, Martin said 27.43 inches of precipitation have fallen to date. The average to date is also 27.43 inches.
By this time last year, 25.40 inches of precipitation had been recorded in Harrisburg.
