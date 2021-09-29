WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be featuring "Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Defender of Democracy," as presented by playwright Robert Hughes, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Hughes has performed throughout the region in a number of plays and performances. Among Hughes’ characterizations are his portrayals as actor John Barrymore in “Barrymore’s Ghost” and as playwright Jason Miller in a biographical play, “Go Irish! The Purgatory Diaries of Jason Miller.” His work also includes a depiction of coal miners’ lives, an interview with Frederick Douglass and a forthcoming sketch of Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel.
Roosevelt served as the 32nd president of the United States from, 1933 until his death in 1945.
For more information on the Taber museum, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
