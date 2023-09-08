Two key driver changes in NASCAR and IndyCar will see rookie drivers take over top rides for the 2024 racing season.
Although Stewart-Haas Racing over the last two years has not been the powerhouse that it once was in the NASCAR Cup series, Kevin Harvick has kept the team’s No. 4 car in contention throughout the playoffs.
Harvick’s retirement will no doubt leave a big void in the team. However, the Ford squad had tapped one of Chevy’s most promising superstars to take his place, NASCAR Xfinity series race winner Josh Berry.
While I expect the upcoming year will be one of struggles for the Stewart-Haas team, it could also be one of surprises. Berry finished second while filling in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 earlier this season at Richmond.
Given Berry’s years of grassroots late-model racing experience, I expect him to run strong out of the gate in the 4 car.
Similarly, the IndyCar series will see a rookie take over one of its top rides as 2022 Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist will replace 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericcson at Chip Ganassi Racing.
Ericcson moves to Michael Andretti’s team, where he should continue to be a frontrunner.
After sitting on the sidelines for most of this season, Lundqvist was called upon to replace the injured Simon Pagenaud at the Meyer Shank Racing team.
Lundqvist was immediately impressive with a team that’s struggled with two veteran drivers this year. Wisely, Ganassi snatched up Lundqvist to create would could be an unbeatable powerhouse team, also featuring six-time champion Scott Dixon and now two-time champion Alex Palou.
It will be interesting to see how Palou handles having a hot, young driver as a teammate. He’s known to create contract drama surrounding himself, and should he feel challenged by another young gun he may not react well.
Lundqvist isn’t the only young driver expected to turn heads this year in IndyCar. Tom Blomqvist, an IMSA champion, will replace Helio Castroneves on the Meyer Shank team.
While the Shank team has struggled, and Blomqvist has a small degree of IndyCar experience, I still expect he’ll turn some heads. Castroneves has stepped back from full-time competition and will compete only in the Indy 500.
Pagenaud’s future remains uncertain. However, he’ll be replaced by Felix Rosenqvist, who will be moving over from the Arrow-McLaren team. On that team, rumor has it David Malukas will team with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in 2024.
Back to NASCAR, it has not yet been announced who will replace Berry on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Chevrolet squad in the Xfinity Series. Carson Hocevar and former JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson have both been rumored to be in line for the job.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the team goes with Hocevar, if he’s not signed by a Cup team, such as Kaulig Racing.
After losing his job with the Legacy Motor Club team, Gragson may have a hard time finding a new gig. With Legacy switching to Toyota for the 2024 season, John Hunter Nemecheck will move from the Xfinity to Cup series to partner with Erik Jones.
After suffering through its worst season to date, Legacy will hope the switch from Chevrolet will give it the boost it needs. And Nemecheck will hope he’s not making a poor career choice.
Zane Smith, the 2022 truck champion, is also said to be searching for a Cup ride. He’s been backed by Ford the last couple of years, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him also end up with the Stewart-Haas team, should Aric Almirola opt to retire.
The Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 could also be an option, as Harrison Burton has not lived up to his promise over the last two seasons.
