MONTOURSVILLE — Twenty-five years ago today the residents of Montoursville faced an unfathomable tragedy as 21 community members died when TWA Flight 800 exploded off of the coast of Long Island, N.Y.
Stephanie Bedison, a retired Montoursville Area School District learning support teacher and cross country/track and field coach, had deep personal connections with the 21 who were among 230 killed after the flight bound for Europe took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The 21 Montoursville residents who were killed included 16 French Club students and five chaperons who were traveling to France.
“It’s such a significant part of Montoursville’s history,” Bedison said. “It’s important that we don’t let that history be a simple thing that happened. It wasn’t. It affected us greatly.”
The year after the tragedy, Bedison organized a memorial 5K. Due largely to the emotional drain associated with organizing such an event, she has since decided to hold the 5K every five years.
Sponsored by the Montoursville Area High School cross country team, the Flight 800 Memorial Run/Walk will be held this morning in Indian Park.
Activities will include a 5K, followed by a 2.1-mile walk from the park to an angel memorial dedicated to the memory of those Montoursville residents who died on Flight 800.
Bedison expects 300 to 400 people to take part in the event.
“We want to make this a memorial, not a party,” she said. “The class members, the family members, people from the neighborhood, we want them to come… and reflect on the happy times they had with (those who died).”
Proceeds from today’s activities will benefit two local charities which support families of children battling cancer, ThinkBIG and Helping Hands For Hudson.
Bedison noted ThinkBIG supports families from across the region. Helping Hands for Hudson was founded by Montoursville first-grade teacher Amy Rinker, who lost her son Hudson to cancer when he was just 2 years old.
A donation will also be made to ReVibe Outdoors, which holds free trail races for children 12 and under.
“Our little community here does a lot for kids,” Bedison said. “We want people to know about it too… This is a way of letting the public know good things our people in Montoursville are involved with.”
Although today marks the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, Bedison said this July 17 is no different than any other.
“It’s still a hard thing to remember because of the loss we had,” she said. “Every year, we are reliving it… It brings back haunting memories of that evening. They live vividly in my mind, especially when I think back to what I was doing July 17.”
As a member of the Montoursville Area School District’s crisis support team at the time, Bedison accompanied families of the victims from the school to New York City the night the plane went down.
The reality of what happened set in for Bedison after the group arrived, and as she approached then Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was holding a flight manifest with the names of those who were on the plane.
“We know that these kids (who died) had a lot of things to offer the world,” Bedison said. “We had musicians, we had athletes, we had future doctors, we had a future veterinarian on board.
“If I sit and try to think ‘I bet so-and-so would’ve done this,’ it makes me cringe,” she continued. “I like to reflect backwards and remember them playing football, running down the road with me on the cross country team.”
Bedison also reflects on the way in which the community members supported one another following the tragedy.
“The people who reached out to me 25 years ago, I still have the cards,” she said. “I never thought I needed somebody to say ‘do you need help?’ People did that for me.”
Recently, Bedison said T-shirts were sold in the Montoursville community to benefit the family of a boy fighting cancer. The T-shirts contain the slogan "In this town, no one struggles alone.”
“That’s Montoursville,” Bedison said. “We support each other, whether we know that family that lost a child, or whether it’s a family that just found out their child has cancer.”
That support was evident following the Flight 800 tragedy.
“We supported the families (of the victims), people supported the teachers, people supported the coaches,” Bedison said. “We hurt. We hurt bad. Those were our children, for seven or eight hours a day. We got to know them very well. It hurts.”
The Milton Daily Standard and Lewisburg Daily Journal covered the tragedy in the days following the crash. The Friday, July 19, 1996, editions included coverage of a memorial service held in Montoursville and attended by then Gov. Tom Ridge.
The story on the service noted that shock and sorrow was evident among those who attended.
A separate article which appeared in the July 19, 1996, editions of the newspapers included interviews with other area educators.
Dr. Mark DiRocco, retired Lewisburg superintendent, was a secondary principal in Lewisburg at the time. It was noted in the article that DiRocco was a 1974 Montoursville graduate.
"It's tragic," DiRocco said, at the time. "I didn't know any of those students, but I knew a lot of their parents.
"My stomach's been in a knot since yesterday... There's just no sense to it."
Sarah Kowalski, who was the Warrior Run High School principal at the time, noted in the article that no student groups from her school had plans to travel abroad that summer.
"When you're an educator and you think of the situation... I'm just sick to my stomach," Kowalski said, in the article. "It's incredulous that something like this might occur."
After a four-year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined the probable cause of the crash was an explosion in the center wing fuel tank. Evidence indicated the explosion was the result of an electrical failure that ignited the flammable fuel/air mixture in the tank.
While it is a difficult time to remember, Bedison said the “history needs to stay alive.”
“We want to make sure anyone moving to Montoursville… you need to know what happened… also the happy things about it too, the good memories,” she said.
“In Montoursville, no one struggles alone,” Bedison added. “We have become a stronger community.”
The names of those from Montoursville who died on Flight 800 are also inscribed on the marble base of the angel memorial monument. Those names are: Jessica Aikey, Daniel Baszczewski, Michelle Bohlin, Jordan Bower, Monica Cox, Deborah Dickey, Douglas Dickey, Carol Fry, Claire Gallagher, Julia Grimm, Rance Hettler, Amanda Karschner, Jody Loudenslager, Cheryl Nibert, Kimberly Rogers, Judith Rupert, Larissa Uzupis, Jacquelin Watson, Monica Weaver, Eleanor Wolfson and Wendy Wolfson.
