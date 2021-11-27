PENN TOWNSHIP — The gorgeous ridgelines that flank motorists traveling southwest along Routes 192 or 45 have always intrigued me. Several spots along those ridgelines feature hiking trails and the north-south Mid State Trail cuts through at several locations and takes hikers atop a number of miles of these ridgelines.
One such spot is in Poe Valley State Park and the surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest. Nestled in a cozy valley in Penn Township, Centre County, about 40 miles from Lewisburg and just 17 from Boalsburg, Poe Valley State Park is the launching point for this 4-plus-mile loop that is great this time of year.
With no formal vista to speak of, this trek is made enjoyable from the near-clear views atop Little Poe Mountain made possible thanks to the fallen leaves.
If you choose to take this hike, now is the time. As conditions turn colder and ice and snow arrive, simply getting to the state park is difficult at best. The park is accessible via a number of roads that aren’t maintained in the winter. Coupled with that, the steep ascents and descents along the trail are treacherous, even in wet conditions, nevermind a little snow and ice
All told, this hike features only about 350 to 375 feet in elevation change, but it’s all at once over a very short stretch, and it’s twice, no matter which way you take the loop. In short, it’s a great workout.
Parking at the Poe Valley State Park is plentiful. As you enter, stay right as the roadway circles around past the office. As it cuts left (east), take the one way and the second strip of parking is near the trailhead for the Hunters Path, which is blazed yellow.
With no switchbacks, this short trail is largely straight up Little Poe Mountain. It’s rocky in sections — as is much of this hike — and even now with fallen leaves can be a little tricky. After a 350-foot ascent, you come to the top of Little Poe and the intersection with the Mid State Trail. From here, it was a counterclockwise trek for me.
Staying on Hunters Path, you descend into another valley and soon arrive at Little Poe Creek, an absolutely gorgeous waterway featuring hemlocks and rhododendron. I’d love to hike this creek in the winter with snow blanketing the valley, but it’s likely a tough trip just to get there.
Once you reach the creek, hang a left onto the red-blazed Little Poe Trail, which follows the creek as it flows east and down a slight grade. There are a couple of cute cascades but no real waterfalls to speak of. The natural soundtrack offered by the buffering of Little Poe and Long mountains make this a great walk in the woods.
After a somewhat short trek, crossing the creek leads to Little Poe Road, a little-used maintenance road which continues to follow the creek. Follow the road for over a mile until you see it bank left, where you come to another intersection with the orange-blazed Mid State Trail. To the right, a bridge takes hikers over a larger section of the creek and to the left, the trail darts upward. Take the left, and it’s up Little Poe Mountain again.
This ascent is only about 250 feet, before it becomes more of a gradual ascent over the remaining two miles or so. The views as you walk along the top of Little Poe Mountain are awesome. To your left and south is Long Mountain, in Mifflin County, and to the right and north, Big Poe Mountain.
There are several rocky outcrops, which feature large boulders and opportunities to take in slightly obstructed views. Even atop the ridgeline and Little Poe Mountain, the stream below can be heard. This section of the trail features plenty of mountain laurel, and even now, after several frosts, ticks are still prevalent.
As you near Hunters Path, take a look to your right and you’ll see Poe Lake nestled in the heart of Poe Valley State Park. Soon enough, the intersection with Hunters Path reappears.
Once you reach Hunters Path, it’s a short, steep descent back to your vehicle. Trekking poles and a good pair of boots are invaluable for these treks.
