MIFFLINBURG — Has the "great resignation" during the COVID pandemic and overall shortage of workers caused a greater need for substitute teachers? It may have, but one thing is clear: districts desperately need substitutes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate critical staffing shortages. Act 91 of 2021 focuses on the substitute teacher shortage and is the next step the Department of Education is seeking to address educator shortages in a holistic way.
According to the Department of Education, Act 91 enables local schools to employ day-to-day substitutes, educators with inactive certification, graduates of educator preparation programs, and a subset of those serving as student teachers to be employed as substitutes. Act 91 provisions complement existing statutory and regulatory options that have been available to the field since before the pandemic.
While Act 91 is mean to help address the problem the immediate need still has to be met. Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady said, like most every other district, Mifflinburg is experiencing a shortage in subs.
"They seem to be in much shorter supply the past few years," said Dady.
When multiple teachers are out in the district, Dady said Mifflinburg uses building-based subs to help alleviate that issue.
"Even then we often have more teachers out than people we have available," he said. "So, we have some procedures in place to help with this by combining some classes, teachers giving up prep periods to cover classes — which when that happens they get paid an additional rate per their contract — and seeing what else can be combined or moved to help cover everything."
Even with those procedures in place, Dady said Mifflinburg is still having issues fulfilling its staffing requirements.
"We do not get the number of applicants that we used to get for positions," said Dady. "We currently contract some services out due to not having qualified people to cover those positions.
Dady said a lack of interest in teaching positions has led to shortages as well.
"Some of this is due to fewer college students seeking degrees in the education field which has lead to a shortage of qualified people being available," he said. "This issue has been looked at across the state and steps are being taken to help, but this will not completely address the immediate need."
Like in Mifflinburg, Lewisburg Area School District school board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman said the district is also experiencing a shortage of substitues.
"One solution we've put in place is having a substitute designated for each school building," she said. "That way, there is someone already scheduled to be on site who can step in where they are needed."
The district also utilizes substitutes through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
"As for teacher shortages more generally, this is a national problem and will likely remain one as long as teachers are under-appreciated," said Zimmerman. "However, we have not yet had difficulty filling vacancies in the LASD."
Zimmerman said at the end of the 2021 school year, the district had a high number of retirements. Several new teachers were hired.
"We had good applicant pools and were able to hire excellent individuals to join our faculty," said Zimmerman.
Like Dady, Lewisburg Superintendent Cathy Moser also linked the substitute shortage to fewer students graduating with teaching certifications.
"There are fewer prospective teachers choosing to stay in the field and substitute teach as a way to introduce themselves to any given district and hopefully establish themselves as a potential future hire," said Moser.
Moser gave more insight as to why she feels there is a teacher shortage saying "there are more teachers choosing to leave the field after practicing for a period of time, and the reasons for their departure are varied."
"We are currently well staffed with substitute teachers," she said. "The complication is that these same individuals sign on to serve many of our neighboring school districts as well. Since they can choose to go into the online posted openings and choose to work in any of several nearby districts, they may choose to work closer to home on a given day, or choose a certain building level or content area of preference, or even choose not to accept any assignments on any given day.
"As a result, if we have a larger than expected need for substitutes on a given day... we will end up short that day."
Moser said that even when there are a number of teacher absences, the district has emergency coverage plans in place in every building.
"We assign teachers who would otherwise have their preparation periods to cover for their colleagues," she said. "We have principals and school counselors covering classes, and we have utilized splitting our elementary students across other classrooms at the same grade level as ways to work through our days."
Moser said the district is "working through each day’s unique challenges and certainly look forward to a time when there may be an increase in supply of available teachers seeking opportunities in our district."
