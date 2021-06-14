BLOOMSBURG — After a year’s hiatus, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will hold its annual Taming of the Brew from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at The Farm in Bloom.
The event will be limited to 275 patrons and held with vendors both inside the barn and outside on its grounds.
Participating breweries will include Bullfrog Brewery, Covered Bridge Brewhaus, New Trail Brewing Company, Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Jackass Brewery, Lancaster Brewing Company, and Turkey Hill Brewing Company. Participating restaurants include, Root 11, Tri Pi Pizzeria, Steph’s Subs, the Blind Pig Kitchen, Heritage House and Craft Catering.
A cornhole tournament will be included, along with a silent auction, photo booth and live music by Low Hanging Fruit.
Tickets are available at thetamingofthebrew.org.
