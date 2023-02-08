LEWISBURG — There’s always art on the walls at the Public Library for Union County, and this month is a special time for area artists as the Lewisburg Arts Council celebrates 50 years.
Dive into the local arts scene with the 9th Annual Lewisburg Arts Council Members’ Show in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout February.
The exhibit features Lewisburg Arts Council members, including Artists’ Guild members and Photography Club members. It showcases a wide variety of mediums, including oils, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencil, collage, pottery, fabric and textile art and photography.
The Arts Council got its start five decades ago with artwork being shown in various venues throughout Lewisburg. It has grown to be an all-volunteer organization that promotes four major art events each year: Celebration of the Arts, Music in the Park, the Sidewalk Chalk Festival and the Stroll through the Arts.
President Della Hutchison said the Arts Council now has 140 members, with 65 members on the guild and 41 members in the Photo Club.
The Artists’ Guild, celebrating its 11th anniversary, started in 2012 when a few artists got together to share their work, offer support, develop friendships and show and sell their artwork. As the guild grew, it began adding trips to local galleries, offering critiques and plein air opportunities.
The Lewisburg Photography Club started in 2017, and is a collection of both amateur and professional photographers living in the Lewisburg area. It aims to support and encourage photographers of all skill levels.
Photography Club meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce building on Lawton Lane, Milton.
A reception for the latest exhibit was held Monday at the Public Library for Union County, where artists and art aficionados gathered to pour over the latest renderings.
“During this exhibit anyone can show their artwork,” said artist Simonne Roy. “This gives people the opportunity to show their art and have it be seen.”
There are 89 pieces in the show, from 38 different artists. This year the Arts Council invited all members to participate. In the past, it was just members of the Artists’ Guild and the Photography Club.
Fiber artist Susan Ball Faeder praised the Public Library for Union County for hosting the exhibit.
“The library offers us this free space. We’re very lucky to have this space,” she said. “This is the most artwork we’ve had on display, a really broad showcase without jurying.”
Ball Faeder explained the difference between a juried show and a non-jury show.
“In a juried show an artist pays a fee and a jury then selects which of your art will be on display at a show,” she said. “In a non-jury show, anybody can bring anything in for display as long as you pay your dues.”
Roy said the Arts Council is always looking for new members and volunteers. Help is needed for local events, like the Celebration of the Arts held each year.
Representatives from the Artists’ Guild and/or Photography Club will be available to answer questions and talk to visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 21, at the Public Library for Union County.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.