LEWISBURG — There’s always art on the walls at the Public Library for Union County, and this month is a special time for area artists as the Lewisburg Arts Council celebrates 50 years.

Dive into the local arts scene with the 9th Annual Lewisburg Arts Council Members’ Show in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout February.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

