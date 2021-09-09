LEWISBURG — Through Oct. 16, Project Linus is collect handmade blankets made for sick, hurting and traumatized children.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will not be holding its annual Make A Blanket Day. Instead, blankets can be dropped off at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. The blankets can be dropped off 9:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Supplies to make blankets can also be dropped off or picked up at those times.
Since its organization in 1995, Project Linus volunteers have made over 8 million blankets for children in hospitals, emergency rooms, foster care homes, homeless shelters, foster care and other organizations serving hurting children.
Since 2000, more than 26,000 blankets have been made and distributed within Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia ,Lycoming and Montour counties. One young girl wrote that when she ran into a snowplow with her sled, she was taken to the emergency room for treatment. She was very scared because she had never had stitches before. A nurse brought her a cuddly Project Linus blanket.
The Central Susquehanna Chapter of Project Linus accepts handmade blankets year round. Last fall, 770 blankets were distributed region wide.
Blankets must be made from new, washable materials. Quilts may be knotted or machine or hand quilted. Afghan blankets may be knitted or crocheted. Baby blankets must be closely worked so babies don’t get their fingers caught.
Suggested blanket sizes are 40-by-40 for children under age 5, 40-by-60 for children age 6 to 12 and 45-by-72 for teenagers.
Fleece blanket themes must be age appropriate.
More details are available on the Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Facebook page or by calling Pat Warren, chapter coordinator, at 570-966-3675.
