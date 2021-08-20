LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will hold the Y to Y Challenge at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The challenge is a 7.5-mile race along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, from the area of the Mifflinburg YMCA to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
The race will start along Meadow Green Drive in Mifflinburg.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age division, as well as first overall male and female finishers for the entire race.
Participants are encouraged to park at the finish line in Lewisburg. Bus transportation will be available at 7:15 a.m. to take racers to the starting line in Mifflinburg.
To pre-reigster, visit www.gsvymca.org.
Registration will be capped at 100 participants.
For more information contact Branch Director Angela Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
