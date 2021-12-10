LEWISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jordan Reid, 29, and Ralph Hooper, 43, inmates at United States Penitentiary (USP Lewisburg), Lewisburg, were charged separately by criminal information with unlawfully possessing contraband in federal prison.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the criminal informations allege that on Sept. 29, Hooper possessed a black Android cellphone and on Oct. 5 Reid possessed a black LG cellphone while serving their federal sentences at USP Lewisburg. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.
The matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur are prosecuting the cases.
A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is one year of imprisonment.
