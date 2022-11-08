MILTON — Featuring lights, reindeer and Santa Claus, Milton’s Annual WinterFest is right around the corner, and planning has been underway for weeks.
WinterFest will feature a Christmas tree lighting Friday, Dec. 2, and a drive-thru Breakfast with St. Nicholas Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Christmas tree lighting will entail Santa being escorted through the borough by the Milton Fire Department, from 5 to 7 p.m. Along the way, donations of new toys will be collected for the Salvation Army.
The tree lighting will take place at 7, in Lincoln Park.
“Even if you have kids that are too big to come to the tree lighting, it would be so nice as a family if you could purchase a toy and have the kids come out as Santa goes with the fire company,” said WinterFest Co-chair Brenda Reeder. “We had a very nice turnout last year, but we would really like to bump it up this year.”
Reindeer in attendance for the ceremony will be provided by David Hoover, of SRF Reindeer of Bloomsburg. Hoover is a Milton resident.
All the toys donated to the Salvation Army will go to needy families living in the Warrior Run, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts.
“The families come to us and they do an application in October,” said Salvation Army office manager Valerie Harris. “When they do the application process, we give them a date and time that they come and pick up. It’s usually a few days just before Christmas, that way the parents can come, get the things and get them wrapped. For a lot of families that is the only thing the child is provided for Christmas. Some families just can’t afford to go buy anything additional to what we provide.”
Harris said that in recent years the Salvation Army has been able to provide five to seven toys per child.
Those who are unable to attend the Christmas tree lighting can still donate toys to the Milton Salvation Army until Dec. 16.
The Drive-Thru Breakfast with St. Nicholas will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Joseph Parish Center on Cemtery Road.
“Previously it was a live pancake breakfast, but since the pandemic we’ve shifted to a drive-thru,” Reeder said. “Kids don’t even have to get out of the cars. They drive through, they get a bag and then at each station that comes along they get another goodie to add in. Some of the goodies are hand-made hats, a craft kit, a donut, milk and everybody will get a toy. St. Nicholas is one of the stations, and he will be handing out a prayer card and candy cane.”
Both events will also allow attendees the opportunity to donate to the Salvation Army’s hygiene pantry. Items being accepted include diapers, wipes, pads, tampons, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, brushes and combs, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dish soap, razors, shaving cream, toilet paper and paper towels.
“When the families come for Christmas, they pick up their toys for kids who are 12 and under, but also they pick up a holiday food basket, which is a turkey and then all the sides for a holiday meal,” said Harris. “This year is the first year we will be providing a hygiene box for all of the families as well.”
Reeder believes that an important part of WinterFest is teaching children the concept of giving instead of receiving.
“It’s really nice to have Santa and get gifts, but it’s also really nice to donate,” said Reeder. “Whether it’s a bar of soap to the hygiene pantry or a $5 Barbie, it’s just a really good learning lesson.”
The Milton Fire Department will be at both the lighting and the drive-thru, according department secretary Trish Derr.
As part of WinterFest, a Find the Snowman contest will take place Dec. 5-19. The contest involves finding and taking pictures of 12 WinterFest snowmen in downtown Milton businesses.
Clues for the locations for the snowmen will be on the WinterFest Committee, Milton PA Facebook page. Participants can then post their photos of the snowmen on the Facebook page, for the chance to win a prize.
Those living in the Borough of Milton are eligible to enter a Home Decorating Contest, running Dec. 5-19. Enter on Facebook. Judging will be held on Dec. 19.
There will also be a Letters to Santa Mailbox running from Dec. 3-19. The box will be located at D’Arcy Sampsell Agency on Bound Avenue.
Funding for WinterFest is provided through various annual fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.