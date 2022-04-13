UPMC Muncy Donates to Son-Light House

MUNCY —In celebration of National Doctors’ Day on March 30, UPMC Muncy donated $500 to the Son-Light House in Muncy. The donation was made on behalf and in recognition of the care and compassion exhibited by the hospital’s medical staff.
“We’ve all been through so much since the start of the pandemic, and our staff have continually exhibited resilience and a can-do attitude no matter what came their way,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “We’ve all faced inevitable changes to our day-to-day lives and for many these changes may include making hard decisions between spending money on nutritious meals or medications and utility bills. We’ve worked hard to ensure the highest quality care remains accessible here in our community and we could not have done it without the community’s support. We are blessed to be able to give back as a small thank you for their continued support and help those in need.”
UPMC Muncy’s donation will be directed to the Son-Light House as it mirrors its work and mission of serving the community. This organization is a nonprofit, ecumenical, community-supported resource that has distributed food, clothing and other items to eligible individuals and families since 1982.
