ALLENWOOD — July is blueberry season at Bridge Avenue Berries, and the fun is about to begin.
Covering six acres and featuring 4,000 blueberry bushes, Bridge Avenue Berries isn’t your run-of-the-mill blueberry farm. Harry and Susan Jones, owners, took over what used to be Byers’ Blueberries in Allenwood, more than three years ago.
They sought to put their own stamp on the business, and have spent years doing so.
“We used to pick here,” said Susan. “(Harry) has a horticulture degree and has always had an interest in food production.”
One thing about the farm makes it unique locally, and perhaps across the commonwealth.
“We’re certified organic,” said Susan. “We know we’re the only one in Central Pa. and we may be the only one in the state.”
What does certified mean? Well, it means care is taken to ensure that which goes onto the plant and into the ground meet certified organic criteria. Accurate records are kept regarding the soil and leaf samples, as well. Strips that collect insects allows the farm to monitor what species of insects are prevalent, thereby reducing the need to spray when it’s unnecessary, Harry noted.
“We’re trying to produce healthy fruit for people to eat,” said Harry. “We want to be stewards of the environment.”
That stewardship also keeps harmful pesticides from seeping into the soil and ultimately the groundwater. The farm is adjacent to the Susquehanna River.
With that, the farm uses organic pesticides and natural fertilizer. Harry applies pesticides at night to avoid pollinators, and to ensure more efficiency when it comes to the product. The organic sprays break down in sunlight.
“Whatever you feed the plant goes into the fruit,” said Harry. “We try to be responsible. It’s safer for people. You can walk out and graze.”
Bridge Avenue Berries will open today for the season. It offers berries on site, and visitors can pick their own. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The farm’s berries are found in numerous restaurants around the valley, as well as at some farmers markets.
“They do get around,” said Susan. “We have people that come from hours away, and some stay much of the day.”
Quarts, pints and by-the-pound quantities are offered.
A good season, Harry and Susan noted, will produce 30,000 pounds of blueberries.
Bridge Avenue Berries is located at 62 Bridge Ave., Allenwood.
