According to a 2013 study conducted by East Stroudsburg University, Pocono Raceway in 2014 was projected to generate $277 million in revenue for the Pocono region. In addition, 3,000 jobs were projected to be directly impacted by the raceway.
Those figures were based on the track hosting two separate NASCAR weekends, and an IndyCar weekend.
The IndyCar series pulled out of the track after 2019, following two separate high-profile crashes which occurred at the venue in previous years.
Beginning with the 2020 season, the track also hosted just one NASCAR weekend — featuring a doubleheader for the Cup series.
The 2020 event ended up being contested in front of no spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have not seen any economic figures related to the track being switched to hosting a double-header weekend, however I have to believe the impact on the Pocono region — and the track — must have been substantial.
The blow may have been softened by the fact that the infield was packed — at a level not seen in recent years — with campers and spectators for the 2021 doubleheader weekend.
However, Wednesday’s announcement that Pocono will be losing one of its two races — and will host just one NASCAR Cup series race in 2022 — will no doubt have a substantial economic impact on the track and region. The race is scheduled for July 24.
The raceway released a statement Wednesday on social media, which noted being “disappointed NASCAR has chosen to eliminate one of the two” Cup races held at the track.
“This change does not affect our resolve, our legacy and how we will approach promoting NASCAR races,” the statement said.
Pocono’s “lost” race has been moved to the 1.25-mile Worldwide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. It will be interesting to see the size of the crowd that will visit that venue, which had problems attracting spectators for past NASCAR Xfinity and truck series races.
It will also be interesting to see if adding a NASCAR race to the track near St. Louis will impact the track’s IndyCar race, which has attracted large crowds. Historically, IndyCar attendance at tracks has declined when NASCAR dates have been added at the venues.
As for Pocono, I hope the track attempts to add other motorsports events to its schedule, whether it be a return of IndyCars or high-profile road racing series which could utilize the track’s infield road course.
The raceway is an easy one-hour drive from Milton, and the perfect venue to see big-league automobile racing at. As for NASCAR’s quest to move races to major markets, the sanctioning body must keep in mind Pocono is located in close proximity to the New York City and Philadelphia markets.
While I question NASCAR’s decision to dump a Pocono race, I am also wondering why the series thinks a new exhibition race to be contested Feb. 6 on a short track to be laid out inside the L.A. Coliseum will be a success.
The new venue is being touted by NASCAR as being similar to the quarter-mile Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
I don’t have a problem with NASCAR moving it’s season opening exhibition race from Daytona to another venue. That race had become a crash fest which ran its course. But I must ask, why Los Angeles?
There may be glitz and glamor associated with racing inside of a coliseum in Southern California, but why not take the race to a venue where there are longtime NASCAR fans who are deeply passionate about the sport and its legacy? Why not move the exhibition race to Bowman-Gray Stadium?
I’m willing to bet the series would generate more media attention and spectator interest by staging a race at a historic NASCAR short track — where the sport has deep roots — than by racing at the L.A. Coliseum.
I do applaud NASCAR’s recent efforts to add new venues and “change up” the schedule. It just saddens me that some of the changes come at the expense of tracks like Pocono, which has been a loyal NASCAR supporter for years.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that the day does not come in which Pocono is stripped of its only remaining Cup race.
