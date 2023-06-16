MILTON — Drum and bugle corps members from across the Northeast will converge on Milton for a one-of-a-kind performance later this summer.
“It’s not a band. It’s drums and bugles, which is a lot flashier. Different music. More upbeat,” said Mike Mertz, an alumni of the Milton Comancheros Drum and Bugle Corps, and an organizer of the event. “We are going to have a field show, so they’re performing, but they’re going to perform a little bit more marching and maneuvering.
“Then, at the end, they’re going to do what we determine as trooping the stands, which they will march in front of the stands with their street cadence.”
The show will take place at 6 p.m. July 22, at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field. It will feature performances from Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Golden Knights Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Reading Buccaneers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, New York Skyliners Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps and Hanover Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps.
“You can’t get a bad seat. The new alumni stadium has been renovated. It’s beautiful,” said Mertz. “If we have bad weather, which unfortunately can happen, we’re still going to have a show. We’ll just move it indoors. There’s going to be no cancellation. It’s going to either be outside or inside, preferably outside.”
The show is anticipated to last around two-and-one-half hours, and the Boy Scouts will be there selling concessions. In the meantime, Mertz is hoping to sell enough tickets to keep the show running.
“We’ve got to sell tickets. If we don’t sell tickets, then we’re not gonna be able to continue to do this,” said Mertz. “We’re not in it to make money. We’ve just got to have enough money to pay the corps.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at The Breaking Bread Company, 281 Hepburn St., or online at eventbrite.com.
“It’s a great show,” Mertz said. “It’s probably the top corps of our area on the upper East Coast.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
