WATSONTOWN — The Borough of Watsontown is continuing to evaluate potential uses for the former Santander Bank building on Main Street, which the borough purchased two years ago for $125,000.
During Monday’s meeting, held via a conference call, Mayor Russ McClintock reported that the Police Committee recently toured the building to discuss potential uses for it.
McClintock encouraged council members to also tour the building and consider potential uses.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Watsontown is not losing any money by owning the building. In addition, he said the borough receives a $400 monthly stipend for the automatic teller machine, which remains on the property.
Brent Frey, the borough’s Department of Public Works supervisor, noted that he was a council member when the building was purchased. Frey told the current council members he advocated for the purchase of the building.
However, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in “a setback” in the borough being able to decide how the building will be utilized.
Frey said the property consists of five separate parcels. He suggested the borough sell three of the five parcels, retaining the area of the parking lot.
“We can get our money back,” Frey said. “If we sell it for $125,000, somebody is going to buy it.”
No decisions on the future of the building were made during the meeting.
During his report to council, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite announced that his department’s two newest officers — David Podgorney and Geoff Noviello — has successfully reached the end of their six-month probationary period.
Witherite will be sending a letter to council, asking that members formally recognize Podgorney and Noviello as regular, full-time officers with the department.
