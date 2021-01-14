HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 231 over six-area counties. Twelve new deaths were reported as well.
Statewide, cases of COVID-19 rose 7,175 on Thursday while 313 new deaths were reported. Cases in the commonwealth have swelled to 748,564 since March, based on Department of Health data, while deaths now stand at 18,742.
Locally, seven new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, three in Northumberland County and one each in Columbia and Union counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 59 in Lycoming County, 47 in Montour County, 44 in Northumberland and Columbia counties, 25 in Union County and 12 in Snyder County.
There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1– 7 stood at 14.4%.
There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date, the state reported.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,577 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,010 cases among employees, for a total of 69,587 at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Of total deaths, 9,823 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, Department of Health officials noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,436 cases (261 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,344 cases (170 deaths)
• Union County, 3,122 cases (55 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,262 cases (93 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,939 cases (55 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,283 cases (34 deaths)
