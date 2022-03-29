LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) has announced that the Paddling Film Festival World Tour will visit Lewisburg. The event will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Campus Theatre, located at 413 Market St.
Since 2006, the Paddling Film Festival World Tour has been showcasing the very best of paddling films, screening in more than 120 cities around the world.
“We hope that the stories and adventures shared within these films will inspire people to engage with the outdoors along our very own Susquehanna River,” said SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison, “Our river is such a great resource for recreation, and it is just steps away for many communities in Pennsylvania.”
Of the films showing, SGP has selected a program that will take viewers on adventures around the world. They will experience a whitewater trip through Africa, a hike into an Alaskan volcano and raft out from the caldera to the Pacific Ocean, and the story of one man’s commute to work in Australia via kayak.
SGP will also have a table setup at the event with free maps, guides, and itineraries that attendees are welcome to take home and start planning their next adventure on the Susquehanna River.
In addition to a selection of films from the World Tour and access to local outdoor recreation resources, attendees will also have the opportunity to win raffles prizes to the downtown businesses in Lewisburg.
Advance tickets can be purchased online at susquehannagreenway.org/pff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.