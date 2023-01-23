HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing studies.
The agency is encouraging residents to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
Game Commission Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena said visitors to that webpage will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location, and the type of land — public, private or unknown — where birds are seen.
Game commission crews, along with students from Penn State University, will visit the sites to trap turkeys, put identification bands on them and then released the birds on site.
“In four Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) some birds will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time,” Casalena said. “This is the time of the year that we trap turkeys as part of our ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.”
According to Casalena, there will be several studies done through the program. The first is a hen study, where hens will be trapped, tagged and studied for their movement patterns and nesting habits, as well as the habitats they prefer to nest in. The hen study will go on for three years.
The gobbler study will look at harvest rates after a gobbler is tagged. If that bird is harvested, it should be reported so the game commission has an idea of harvest rates. That will go one for two years.
“For the first time a study will also be done on crippling loss,” Casalena said.
Crippling loss is when a hunter shoots a bird, but is unable to retrieve it due to it getting away.
“Those birds often go off to die, or so we think,” said Casalena. “This will provide new research, and if it has a big enough impact on our turkey management program.”
Just like the last three winters, the game commission will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide.
Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are encouraged to report the band number by either calling the toll-free number or sending an email. New on this year’s leg bands is a website for directly reporting the information into the database.
“These data give us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where it was banded,” said Casalena.
GPS transmitters will be attached to a sample of turkeys in four different Wildlife Management Units, on approximately 150 hens and 100 males. The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities, and spring hunter and harvest densities.
“We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics, disease prevalence, and other aspects that may limit populations” Casalena said.
These studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program, which will be taking on the disease aspect of the study.
The studies will focus on population and movement, how landscape and weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, survival, predation, habitat use and movement.
The disease portion of the study is examining how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages. This is accomplished by collecting blood, tracheal, feces and skin from turkeys that receive backpack-style transmitters at the time of capture.
The study will continue in the winter of 2024 for both males and females, and through 2025 for hens. In the end, the game commission will have monitored more than 400 females and more than 200 male birds.
“Biologists from Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio have joined the study this year as well making it the biggest regional study of wild turkeys,” Casalena said.
The game commission first thought that turkey populations were on the decline statewide. However, Casalena said that’s not the case.
“Turkey populations fluctuate year to year,” she said. “Harvest rates and earlier studies since 2005 have shown this to be a fact. The current long-term trend in turkey populations across the state is stable. We really want to get an idea of limiting factors in turkey population fluctuations and how to sustain populations if that’s possible.”
Finding birds to trap is key to accomplishing the work. That’s where the public comes in. Fortunately, Pennsylvanians have a history of helping in this way.
“The public was so helpful last year and even helped with monitoring sites and trapping,” Casalena said. “We really look forward to it expanding this winter.”
