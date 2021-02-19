TURBOTVILLE — Just one year after being hired as the Warrior Run School District’s business manager, Joyce Schaeffer will be returning to work for her prior employer.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board of directors during a meeting held Wednesday approved hiring Schaeffer as a client support analyst III. She will be paid $72,000 per year, and will begin working at CSIU on April 19, pending the receipt of appropriate clearances.
Schaeffer was hired as Warrior Run’s business manager during a meeting held Jan. 14, 2020. In that position, she was paid $75,000 per year.
At the time of her hiring by Warrior Run, it was noted that Schaeffer had been working as a client support analyst III at CSIU.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district anticipates receiving Schaeffer’s resignation and approving it during a Monday, Feb. 22, board meeting.
“We will be looking for a replacement,” Hack said.
The CSIU board also approved hiring a fourth-grade teacher in the Milton Area School District. Jennifer Waltman was approved to be hired as an educational consultant, at a salary of $62,758.
Waltman’s first day with CSIU will be April 20.
The CSIU board also approved hiring the following: Soniris Arroyo, workforce career coach, $17.23 per hour; Melissa Bowersox, nursing assistant educator, $43,000; and Steven Williams, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network associate director, $72,000.
The purchase of a modular classroom trailer from Modular Genius, at a cost of $55,288, was also approved. The trailer will allow CSIU to provide auxiliary services to students attending Maranatha Christian School, and will replace one previously purchased in 1980.
Touchless restroom fixtures, to be installed at the CSIU headquarters, were approved to be purchased from PlumbersStock.com at a cost of $11,424.25.
The board also approved a revised lease agreement with the Shikellamy School District, for a property located at 600 Arch St., Sunbury.
Space will be leased by CSIU July 1 through June 30, 2026, at an annual cost of $91,513. The revised lease includes use of 12 classrooms, a nurse’s suite, office and storage space for Early Childhood programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.