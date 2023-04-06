Family member: Rockwell residents learned of closure over lunch

MILTON — Residents of the Rockwell Retirement Center were enjoying lunch on Monday when they were told by an executive that the facility will be closing by June 30, according to the sister of one resident.
Kim Glennon said her sister Marcia Biggar has lived at the retirement center for more than five years.
Glennon learned of the facility's impending closure by reading a breaking news release on The Standard-Journal website. When she visited her sister that evening, Glennon learned that residents were told as they were eating lunch together in the cafeteria.
"They were shocked, they were definitely shocked," she said, of the residents.
In general, Glennon said residents have been "nervous and scared" since learning the facility will be closing.
However, she said they have taken some assurance in knowing that the Area Agency on Aging and Department of Human Services will be assisting them with finding new places to live.
"There are a couple people that I talked to (Monday) night when I was there, they are trying to be positive about it," she said.
While Glennon's sister currently lives at the Rockwell Center, she served as an administrator there for 17 years. She left for other opportunities in 2006.
"I'm sad about this," Glennon said. "The renovations they did to that building were amazing."
When she left the facility, Glennon said Rockwell Center had 106 residents.
According to a press release issued Monday by Executive Director Andrew Washco, occupancy of the facility "declined sharply" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center currently has fewer than 45 residents and about 35 staff members.
The center occupies the former Milton Area High School building, which Walter Strine Sr. purchased in the 1990s and converted into a personal care facility. He passed away in 2009, at age 100.
The press release stated that the Strine family intends to continue to own the building, and repurpose it at a future point in time.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.