HARRISBURG — Additional roads will open for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts this autumn in 18 of 20 state forest disticts.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the improved accessibility, coupled with promotion of deer hunting would benefit forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem. When the 515 additional miles are combined with state forest roads that are normally open for public travel, more than 3,200 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season.
The archery deer season opens Saturday, Oct. 2 and closes Saturday, Nov. 13. The DCNR noted many of the roads would remain open through January and other hunting seasons.
The DCNR noted forest managers may close roads at any time if weather conditions dictate to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.