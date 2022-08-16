State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Two drivers sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 8:59 a.m. Aug. 2 at Housels Run Road and Bird Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mikayla Lloyd, 21, of Milton, veered into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Elizabeth Dehart, 41, of Milton. Lloyd was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Dewart man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 3:06 a.m. Aug. 12 at Routes 405 and 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Raymond Hauck was transported after he lost control of a 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. Hauck was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when the hood of a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek became detached, causing it to crash into the windshield.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Aug. 12 as Linda Vandegrist, 73, of Ashburnham, Mass., was driving along Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 219, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Sexual assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Walter Tyson, 58, of New Columbia, has been charged after allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting a girl multiple times between 2009 and 2022.
Troopers said the girl was 4 years old when the assaults started. Tyson is locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of bail.
Drug sale
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Bronx, N.Y., man has been charged after being found in possession of what troopers classify as “a large quantity of cocaine, bulk U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.”
Jeffrey Dukes was charged as the result of a traffic stop for multiple violations, conducted at 9:20 p.m. July 27 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Dukes was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and jailed in lieu of $150,000 straight bail.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bernard Dunbrack, 32, of New Columbia, has been charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia as authorities were conducting a warrant service.
The incident occurred at 2:43 p.m. Aug. 10 at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Nescopeck woman reported the theft of 24 oxycodone pills.
The alleged theft occurred between 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 6 p.m. Aug. 13, somewhere between Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Red Roof Inn, Valley Township, Montour County.
Criminal trespass
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a criminal trespass incident, which occurred at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 10 at the New Columbia Civic Association Building, 224 Third St., White Deer Township, Union County.
Union County Divorces granted
• Richard M. Hornberger, Donna L. Hornberger, 30 years
• Amanda S. Friend, Robert J. Friend, 13 years
Marriage licenses
• Daniel Wayne Voneida, 72, Lewisburg; Sandra Elizabeth Hanzel, 72, Lewisburg
• Kyle Earl Loss, 34, Millmont; Kayla Lee Dumas, 30, Millmont
• Matthew Mark Murray Sr., 50, Millmont; Sheena Marie Kline, 38, Millmont
• Megan Elizabeth Facer, 34, Winfield; Brad Alan Crebs, 36, Winfield
• Holly Marie Neuhard, 56, Lewisburg; Arden Jeffrey Duttry, 51, Lewisburg
• Logan William Feltman, 25, Chambersburg; Bayli Nicole Derr, 25, Chambersburg
• Nathaniel Alan Carr, 20, Mifflinburg; Angelina Marie Feliciano, 20, Mifflinburg
• Adam Daniel Heim Kritzer, 28, Herndon; Hannah Eileen Sauers, 25, New Berlin
• Jennifer Mae Kline, 45, Winfield; Barry Lee Martz Jr., 46, Winfield
• Anne Sabol Harshberger, 25, Bellville; James Gavin Gates, 27, State College
• Robert Earl Leathers III, 39, Mifflinburg; Shannon Elizabeth Felmey, 39, Mifflinburg
• Catherine Jane Pannebaker, 47, Mifflinburg; Shawn David Pontius, 44, Mifflinburg
• Justin David Hackenberg, 22, Lewisburg; Kyle Mary Margaret Brouse, 23, Lewisburg
• Amy Lee Eberly, 48, Cape Coral, Fla.; Edward Theodore Frazer III, 50 Hemlock, Mich.
Deed transfers
• Jean R. Hartman to Susan K. Dinsmore trustee, Kim H. Ranck trustee, Jean R. Hartman family protection trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Donald C. May, Connie K. May to Ryan R. Maxwell, Lisa D. Maxwell, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Angie B. Sheets to Kyle Sheets, property in White Deer Township,, $1.
• Patricia G. Wigsmoen to James R. Pitts, property in Kelly Township, $265,000.
• Barry R. Graybill, Judy A. Graybill to Barry R. Graybill, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Guy D. Tanner estate, Frances M. Davis administrator to Richard J. Tanner, property in Hartley Township, no cash consideration.
• Margaret C. Aikey to Scott A. Stahl Jr., Lindsey M. Stahl, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeffrey G. Hall, Sharon A. Hall to Jeffrey A. and Sharon A. Hall primary residence protector trust, Sharon A. Hall primary residence protector trust, Jeffrey G. Hall primary residence protector trust, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Linda Snyder executor, Beverly A. Smith estate to Lloyd H. Good trustee, Beverly A. Good trustee, Lloyd H. Good and Beverly A. Good revocable trust, Lloyd H. Good revocable trust, Beverly A. Good revocable trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $423,000.
• Nancy L. Rizzo to F. Norman Rippon, Lesley Kim Rippon, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gregg Township to Gregg Township Municipal Authority for Gregg Township sewer, $1.
• Michael D, Miller, Theresa A. Miller to Amanda E. Rosco trustee, Lance D. Miller trustee, Theresa A. Miller and Michael D. Miller irrevocable grantor trust, Michael D. Miller irrevocable grantor trust, Theresa A. Miller irrevocable grantor trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
