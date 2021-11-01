NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday program from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front Street, Northumberland.
The secular First Sunday program features music and poetry readings. Sam Geise, president of the Priestley Chapel Associates, will read from the poetry and stories of Robert Louis Stevenson.
Rich Findley, a founding member of the Folk Justice Band, was announced as the featured musician for the month. Facial covering and social distancing will be maintained with masks available.
