LAURELTON – It was a gloomy Monday morning with some light snow falling in western Union County, but that didn’t stop dozens of outdoor lovers from heading creekside to help the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) stock trout for the Saturday, April 1, opening day of trout season.
A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on Saturday, March 25.
The droves of volunteers met near Hartelton to head out to stock trout in Penns Creek and at least one of its tributaries, Laurel Run.
Two trucks carrying tanks of live fish from the PFBC Tylersville fish hatchery were driven by Fish and Boat Commission employees Jeff Stroud and Dave Sholly.
The two trucks were equipped with an aeration system to keep the tank water oxygenated. Combined, the two trucks contained about 4,800 trout.
“While many anglers still have their rods and tackle boxes stored away for the winter, the release of our trout stocking schedule is always highly anticipated and is a reminder that spring fishing opportunities are just around the corner,” said Brian Wisner, director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries.
“This schedule is the blueprint we use as we build a world-class stocked trout fishery in all corners of the commonwealth over the next several weeks,” he continued. “Anglers can review the stocking schedule to find out which local waters will be ready for some great fishing very soon.”
According to the PFBC website, this year approximately 3.2 million adult trout will be stocked in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately: 2.3 million rainbow trout; 707,000 brown trout; and 168,000 brook trout. In keeping with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length.
Volunteers and brothers Jerry and Don Shawver were among those tossing buckets of tail-slapping fish into the chilly waters in western Union County.
“I used to go stocking years ago when I was a kid, Mom would let me skip school to go,” Don said. “Then I grew older and had job responsibilities that I couldn’t come out to help stock. I just retired last year, so that gives me the opportunity to be out here.”
“I retired five years ago and I look forward to this every year,” Jerry said. “It’s wonderful. We like to see the fish going into the creeks. I’ll be back here to see if I can catch some. We keep a few but I usually throw them back in after catching them so that someone else can have fun. I caught a big golden trout last year and had it out of the water long enough to take a picture, then I put it back.”
Volunteer Terry Erdman said this was his third time helping with the stocking.
“I think it’s good to come out and help the PFBC,” he said. “They need volunteers. It’s especially fun to watch the kids stock trout.”
Blaine Fessler and his young grandson Aiden Fessler were along as well.
“It’s great,” Blaine said. “I always did this when I was younger and now to do it with my grandson is wonderful. This is the first time we’ve done this together and hopefully we can make it a tradition.”
“It’s awesome,” Aiden added, with a sense of excitement in his voice.
For Mike Herrick, stocking trout was a new experience.
“This is pretty cool,” he said. “I’ve never done this before. It’s cool to see it happen. I’m coming back to fish this area.”
To participate in trout fishing, anglers ages 16 and older are required to possess both a fishing license and a trout permit.
The licenses can be purchased online, and stored on the phones of the individuals who make the purchase.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.