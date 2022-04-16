LEWISBURG — Twenty-five people in need received personal hygiene products and other items during the most recent distribution of the Beacon Ministries Free Shop.
Operating out of the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church (BMUMC) office, Beacon Shop distributions are from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Friday of the month from 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Christy Brouse, Beacon Shop coordinator, said the number of people they have serviced has gone up in recent times. The increase was attributed at least in part to better weather conditions which have allowed for easier travel to the site.
The Rev. Sue Jamison, BMUMC pastor, observed said a healthy number of people showed up to the Beacon Shop during an icy Friday several weeks ago.
Specific items offered include deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, "period packs" (panty liners, maxi pads and tampons), disposable razors and shaving cream.
"We offer a strict list of what is available," Brouse said. "We understand this is not covered by any SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or WIC (Women, Infants and Children program) or anything like that."
Adult pads, adult diapers, baby products (wash, lotion and shampoo), dish soap, laundry detergent and toilet papers were also donated and distributed.
Brouse said the Free Shop opened about three years ago when representatives of the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food asked if the neighboring church could help with distributing hygiene products. The food program has since moved to the United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
All items offered by the Free Shop are through donations. There is no income cap or residency requirement as the ministry is not grant-supported.
Brouse said requests for three items per week were listed in the BMUMC bulletin. She hoped a short, memorable list would encourage donations to a basket near the church office. Similarly, smaller packaging of items were preferable as more families could be serviced than if a "family size" container was donated.
"Everybody asks for toilet paper, laundry detergent and dish detergent," Brouse said. "Then it depends on their other needs for personal hygiene products."
Jamison said Shape of Justice, a ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, has been helpful in supplying feminine hygiene products. Congregation Beth-El of Sunbury, the Good Time 4H Club of Mifflinburg and Mission Central, the United Methodist Mission Warehouse in Mechanicsburg, have also helped out.
As the Free Shop grows, Brouse said they would like to be open on Saturdays as people who work Fridays may not be able to make the regular distribution. But expanded hours would require more donations and more volunteers.
For more information, call 570-524-0809 or email office@beavermethodist.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.