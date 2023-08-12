District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), duties at stop signs, maximum speed limits, turning movements and required signals and careless driving have been filed against Michael J. Breitenbach, 50, of Timothy Court, Bensalem.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:50 a.m. July 29 in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Police said Breitenbach exhibited signs of impairment, and started yelling and swearing at officers.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Stephen Shive, 35, of Turkey Run Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), registration expired, operating privilege suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:28 p.m. June 16 along Old Turnpike Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Shive exhibited signs of impairment, and his blood tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop conducted at 12:24 p.m. July 3 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 208, White Deer Township, Union County, has resulted in Joshua Allen, 27, of Polar Drive, Philadelphia, being charged with driving under the influence (four counts) and exceed 65 or 70 mph.
Troopers said Allen exhibited signs of impairment, and his blood tested positive for THC and benzoylecgonine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
Possession
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Corey Ernes, 36, of Reid Street, South River, N.J., has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and exceed maximum speed limit.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:11 p.m. July 19 along Interstate 80 westbound, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Erenes was clocked traveling 81 mph in a 65 zone. When stopped, Erenes alleged said he was "a big weed guy" and admitted to having marijuana in the car.
Erenes was allegedly found in possession of six Ziplock bags containing leaf marijuana, a plastic grocery bag of leaf marijuana, a THC vape pen, edible THC and two glass vials of THC wax.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
State Police at Milton
DUI
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported arresting Cameron Richter, 26, of Little Genesee, N.Y., for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:38 p.m. July 18 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 87-year-old Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:37 a.m. Aug. 2 at Meadow Green Drive and the Family Medicine Physical Therapy entrance, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Laura Kemble was injured after she attempted to turn a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze into the parking lot and struck a 2018 Ford Transit driven by Kolton Tyler, 24, of Mifflinburg.
