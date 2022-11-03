Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Jive Marcell Demps, 35, of Milton, 18 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Lisa Mae Micozzi-Miller, 61, of Sunbury, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Zahkii Jones, 37, of New Philadelphia, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Bradee Ruhl, 29, of Mifflinburg, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 31 along Furnace Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Ruhl went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Ruhl was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Beth Erlston, 32, of Milton, escaped injury when a 2012 Mazda 3 she was driving struck a deer, which ran into the roadway.
The crash was reported at 7 a.m. Oct. 31 along Route 147, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Elizabeth Fox, 22, of Hughesville, escaped injury when a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving struck a deer, as it entered the roadway.
Troopers reported the crash occurring at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 31 along Route 15, south of New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — The Smith estate reported the theft of multiple tools and other items, occurring at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 along Peach Orchard Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The following were reported as stolen: Trimmers, valued at $200; saw, valued at $100; air compressor, valued at $900; engine hoist, valued at $500; engine stand, valued at $100; muzzle loader, valued at $50; tool box, valued at $300; machinist box, valued at $100; tool box, valued at $100; chain saw, valued at $440; Stihl 028, valued at $150; snow plow attachment, valued at $1,000; electric guitar, valued at $300; fender amplifier, valued at $200; diamond rings, valued at $100; and pedal tractor, valued at $350.
Burglary
UNION TOWNSHIP — Riverside Auto Repair of Winfield reported the theft of thousands of dollars worth of items, occurring between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7:50 a.m. Oct. 31 at 57 Sandel Road, Union Township, Union County.
The following items were reported as stolen: Scan tool, valued at $4,000; scan tool, valued at $250; inspection stickers, valued at $756; and two digital wrenches, valued at $350 each.
Harassmant
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a harassment incident, involving two 16-year-old boys.
The incident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Oct. 31 along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michele Leon, 40, of Mifflintown, was charged after allegedly stealing various pieces of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 19 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
The following items were reported as stolen: Boots, valued at $40; various pieces of clothing, valued at $138.78; and cell phone accessories, valued at $16.95.
