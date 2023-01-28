Jill Lawrence Holland

Actress and first-person interpreter Jill Lawrence Holland. 

 PROVIDED

MILTON — One of the United States' most stylish — and mysterious — first ladies is slated to make a President's Day weekend appearance in Milton.

Jill Lawrence Holland will appear as the late Jackie Kennedy during the next event in the Milton Historical Society's 2023 Lecture Series. The program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Milton Area High School library. 

