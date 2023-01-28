MILTON — One of the United States' most stylish — and mysterious — first ladies is slated to make a President's Day weekend appearance in Milton.
Jill Lawrence Holland will appear as the late Jackie Kennedy during the next event in the Milton Historical Society's 2023 Lecture Series. The program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Milton Area High School library.
“We call ourselves first-person interpreters. The difference between actors is they have a script, but first-person interpreters have to know everything about a person’s life,” Lawrence Holland explained.
As a professional actress and producer with the American Historical Theatre, Lawrence Holland has interpreted the roles of a variety of historical figures, including Betsy Ross and Anne Bonny, a legendary Irish pirate.
It comes with the territory of being a professional actor: The ability to wear many different hats. However, it is in her role as Jackie Kennedy that this particular idiom takes on a new kind of significance.
“For her, what we have me doing is I’m wearing a vintage 1970s suit. People expect to see the pillbox hat and the little suits,” Lawrence Holland said.
Lawrence Holland’s portrayal of the former first lady is not limited to historically accurate costuming, mannerisms, or even tone of voice, which was famous for its quiet and distinct elegance. Instead, she strives to capture the many intricacies of Kennedy’s rich interior life that were often concealed beneath her well-coiffed exterior.
“She wore so many hats. Not just the pillbox,” Lawrence Holland said.
When her boss first notified her that she would be playing Kennedy, Lawrence Holland actually thought there must have been some sort of mistake.
“I thought she called the wrong person, because Jackie is an icon of style and mystique and beauty and grace. She’s tall and thin and willowy. I’m short, compact, and mouthy. I can’t match my belt with my shoes,” Lawrence Holland said.
However, it's precisely the act of slipping into Kennedy's signature style that helps her get into character.
“It’s the wig that really gets me in Jackie Kennedy mode. It’s the flippy bouffant,” she said. “You put that on and you start acting like Jackie Kennedy. You can’t help it.”
To prepare herself for the finer points of the role, Lawrence Holland conducted extensive research, reading everything she could get her hands on. In the process, she built up a vast personal library and ended up learning a few surprising things about the former first lady.
“I’ve been delighted to find out that, beneath this really cool mysterious persona, she had an impish sense of humor. She could be quite funny and cutting,” Lawrence Holland said.
For the upcoming lecture, she plans to focus on Kennedy's time in the White House and her role in redesigning and restoring the decor and, subsequently, the history of the presidential home. As far as topics that she’ll avoid, well, that’s easy.
“There’s an awful lot that Jackie would have never spoken publicly about. She was fiercely private. I have to come out of character for things that she wouldn’t have spoken about,” she said, noting that Marilyn Monroe would be a topic for Jill Lawrence Holland, not Jackie Kennedy, to address.
In this way, the primary challenge of the first-person interpreter lies not in looking the part, or even acting the part, but in embodying the whole person. It’s no small feat.
The secondary challenge is largely one of time.
“The hardest thing about talking about someone like Jackie Kennedy is keeping it to an hour,” Lawrence Holland said. “There’s just so much to cover.”
Lawrence Holland's lecture is entitled "An American Icon: Jackie Kennedy," and is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.