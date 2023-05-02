Department of Justice U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam Sentencing
BERWICK — Robert Maverick Vargo, 26, of Berwick has been sentenced to 37 months in prison.
The sentence was handed down after Karam said Vargo, in October 2022, mailed letters threatening to kill President Joe Biden, District Judge Robert Mariani and Rep. Bennie Thompson. The sentence will be served when Vargo completes a three to six-year state prison term for a 2022 escape conviction.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Austin Stabler, 22, of Strawbridge Road, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (six counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, general lighting requirements and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 10 at Broadway and Elm streets, Milton.
Stabler allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .113%, and had his blood test positive for THC.
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), stop signs and yield signs and driving on the right half of the roadway have been filed against Travis Cartier, 33, of Muddy Run Road, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:09 p.m. Feb. 10 at Broadway and Prospect Avenue, Milton.
Cartier allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .235%.
MILTON — A 49-year-old Milton man has been charged with driving under the influence and not yield at roadway as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:48 p.m. March 19 along Hillside Place, Milton.
Nathan Allen, of Hillside Place, was charged after troopers said he was involved in a road rage incident at the intersection of Routes 405 and 45. When stopped by troopers along Hillside Place, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
Troopers allege that Allen registered between .247% and .293% on a breath alcohol test.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:51 p.m. April 24 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Madison Cox, 18, of Montgomery, struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Barry Baker, 42, of New Columbia, as the Mustang was stopped at a red light.
Cox was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Koons, 28, of Milton, reported the theft of a cross necklace valued at $285 and a wallet containing $1,856 cash.
The items were reportedly taken from a 2007 General Motors Yukon between midnight and 11:30 a.m. April 22 at 333 JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Aubry McConnell, 44, of Milton, reported the theft of $2 from an unlocked vehicle.
The theft occurred between 6 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. April 27 at 180 Old Farm Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Sharon Jones, 63, of Lewisburg, reported that someone broke into her home and took $60.
The incident was reported at 11:28 p.m. April 27 at 87 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Carol C. Engle, Pollyanna V. Barrall, to Carol C. Engle Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Christina V. Wolfe, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Hand Up Foundation Inc., to Benjamin Keister, property in White Deer Township, $193,000
• Dawn L. Grandin, to Paul S. Lin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Travis N. Reich, Rachel E. Freeman, to Jerry W. Martin, Elva W. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Thomas F. Wise III, to Thomas F. Wise III, Jeffrey L. Wise, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Minnie Z. Reiff, Lena N. Reiff, Minnie Z. Rieff, to Minnie Z. Rieff, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• David B. Cooke, Susan Cooke, Julian Cossmann Cooke, Heather J. Cooke, Johannes C. Cooke, to JMJF Land Development L.L.C., property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Arthur J. Mulrooney, Robert P. Mulrooney, to Maura E. Fisher, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Richard C. Musser, Linda J. Musser, to Richard C. Musser, Linda J. Musser, Jacob I. Musser Trustee, Musser Irrevocable and Income Asset Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Eli M. Reiff, Kathleen M. Reiff, to Leonard Zimmerman, Marilyn Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $75,000
• Robert E. Hill, to Gregg Township Municipal Authority, release form, Gregg Township
• Randy M. Hauck, to Randy Hauck Trustee, Randy Hauck Revocable Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• William E. Heimbach, Tiffany J. Heimbach, to Beverly A. Heimbach, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Thomas M. Snyder Jr, Leslie A. Snyder, to Thomas M. Snyder Jr. Trustee, Lesllie A. Snyder Trustee, Jessica A. Snyder Trustee, Snyder Family Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
Marriage Licenses
• Jenny Milagros Rodriquez Colon, 46, Lewisburg to Richard Serbia-Santiago, 36, Lewisburg
• Lauren L. Miller, 30, New Columbia to Benjamine E. Hess, 34, New Columbia County
• Weston C. Hoover, 20, Mifflinburg to Loran S. Zimmerman, 20, Millmont
• Andrew J. Reiff, 20, Millmont to Sharon H. Hoover, 20, Millmont
• Samantha Baluns, 30, Lewisburg to Joshua M. Garbera, 31, Lewisburg
• Kaitlyn M. Wise, 25, Selinsgrove to Adalberto Santiago-Pagan, 30, Lewisburg
• Michaela N. Ghigliazza, 35, Mifflinburg to Anthony M. Cantucci, 35, Mifflinburg
• Ciel F. Smith, 25, Nashville, Tenn., to Erik M. Floden, 30, Nashville, Tenn.
• Kelly Jo Shelley, 48, Mifflinburg to Edward W. Good III, 52, Mifflinburg
• Christina E. Williams, 27, Lewisburg to Nicholas A. Hilbea, 25, Lewisburg
Divorces
• Amy L. Hill — Rickey E. Hill Jr., married 20 years
• John Bzdil II — Lee C. Bzdil, married 10 years
• Daniel N. Defebbo — Julia M. Tilton
